He took weight loss pills - and ended up in the ICU

The Health Ministry's Enforcement and Supervision Department on Monday warned the Israeli public agaisnt taking VOX weight loss pills.

The pills are marketed as a nutritional supplement which aids weight loss.

The warning follows an report received by the Health Ministry of a person who was hospitalized in an intensive care unit with chest pains and fever after he took the pills.

According to reports, the patient bought VOX's pills from his exercise coach, who suggested them as a nutritional supplement and promised that they would help him lose weight. Examinations showed that the pills contain a high dose of liothyronine - a manufactured form of the thyroid hormone.

Israel's Health Ministry noted that when these pills are taken without medical supervision, they may cause a variety of dangerous side effects, including heart arrhythmia, fever, and change of consciousness. The Ministry also emphasized that these medications and supplements should not be bought online, and should not be bought at the recommendation of unauthorized individuals such as exercise coaches.

In addition, the Health Ministry recommends purchasing nutritional supplements from pharmacies or approved GSL stands, and to ensure that they are approved by the Health Ministry.