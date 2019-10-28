IDF soldier missing

Eliezer Ashkenazi of Kfar Saba was last seen near his home in the city. It is believed he was wearing an IDF uniform.

Police are seeking the public's help in their search for Eliezer Ashkenazi, a 20-year-old IDF soldier from Kfar Saba, who was last seen on Sunday morning near his house on Sokolov Street in the city.

Ashkenazi was likely wearing an IDF uniform. He is 1.80 cm tall, his body is muscular, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a beauty mark above his right shoulder.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to call the police hotline at 100 or the Kfar Saba Police Station at 09-7473555.