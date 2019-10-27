'ISIS chief killed himself, whimpering and crying, and killed his own children.' Trump speaks out after ISIS chief killed in special op.

President Donald Trump announced the death of ISIS chief Bakr al-Baghdadi from the White House Sunday, after the US reportedly killed the ISIS founder in northwestern Syria.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world.”

“The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been thee top national security priority of my administration.”

Trump said the US suffered no casualties in the operation, while a large number of ISIS fighters were killed along with the terror group’s leader.

“US special operations forces executed a dangerous and daring nighttime raid in northwestern Syria and accomplished their mission in grand style. The US personnel were incredible. I got to watch much of it. No personnel were lost in the operation, while a large number of Baghdadi’s fighters and companions were killed with him.”

“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way. The compound had been cleared by this time, with people either surrendering or being shot and killed. Eleven young children were moved out of the house and are uninjured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel, and he had dragged three of his young children with him. They were lead to certain death.”

“He reached the end of the tunnel, as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast, the tunnel caved in on it in addition. But test results gave certain, immediate, and totally positive identification. It was him. The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him.”

“Our forces were in the compound for approximately two hours, and after the mission was accomplished, we took highly sensitive material and information in the raid, much having to do with ISIS – origins, future plans, things that we very much want.”

“Baghdadi’s demise demonstrates America’s relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders, and our commitment to the enduring and total defeat of ISIS and other terrorist organizations. Our reach is very long.”

The president added that the US would keep up its fight on the ISIS terror organization, and would "continue to pursue the remaining ISIS terrorists to their brutal end."

"That also goes for other terrorist organizations. They are also in our sights."

Baghdadi "died like a dog. The world is now a much safer place."