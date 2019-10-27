'A unity government means security'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected allegations that the warnings of a conflict in the various arenas surrounding Israel were just a spin.

"We see what's going on in the Middle East: Lebanon, Iraq and Syria are turbulent and Iran dominates the region. It requires very difficult decisions. What is said by myself and by the chief of staff is not a spin, it is a reflection of the reality of the present and future challenges. The importance of a unity government is security," he said.

Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz expressed hope about the meeting between Gantz and Netanyahu meeting tonight in the Kirya in Tel Aviv. At the cabinet meeting, he said, "I hope that Gantz and Netanyahu's responsibility will prevail and we will hear good news tonight. I thank [Blue and White MK] Hili Tropper who removed the possibility of a minority government with Arab support from the agenda.