Blue and White's proposal to Likud

Gantz would let Netanyahu be PM first in exchange for keeping haredi parties out of coalition, passing 'religion and state' legislation.

Senior officials in the Blue and White party have initiated a compromise proposal to open talks with Likud, Kan News reported.

According to the proposal, in the first stage the coalition would be formed without the inclusion of the haredi parties. This is so that in the first months following the establishment of the coalition, several issues related to religion and state can be brought to the Knesset for approval.

One of the laws that will be put to the vote is the recruitment law. The repeal of the supermarket law is another issue that is likely to be brought for a vote and possibly another law that also concerns religious and state affairs.

With this situation, Blue and White believes that it will be able to show some significant achievements in matters of religion and state, which will allow them to make concessions to Netanyahu on the matter of first-round rotation in the post of prime minister.

After a few months, according to the proposal, when the issues related to religion and state will be approved in the Knesset, the haredi parties would also be allowed to join the coalition if they agree not to promote any other changes in the area of religious and state.