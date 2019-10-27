'A successful and historic operation'

Senior Pentagon official says DNA confirms that ISIS leader al-Baghdadi has indeed been killed, op carried out by parachuting Navy Seals.

Amid reports about the elimination of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a senior Pentagon official told Alhurra that DNA tests confirmed today, Sunday, that al-Baghdadi had indeed been killed, according to Channel 13.

He added that the operation in northern Syria was carried out by US Navy Seal commandos who parachuted into the area with the help of the CIA, which participated with “local security apparatus.”

In the meantime, the commander of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi, tweeted, "Successful & historical operation due to a joint intelligence work with the United States of America."

According to Iraqi reports, Iraqi intel helped locate al-Baghdadi. It was also reported that footage of the operation is likely to be published later today.

The reports of the ISIS leader’s death followed a tweet by US President Donald Trump on Saturday night, in which he only wrote, “Something very big has just happened!” without providing details.

Shortly thereafter, the White House said that Trump would make an announcement on Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. local time (3:00 p.m. Israel time) that will include "a major statement."

The White House did not specify what topic or event the president will be speaking on.