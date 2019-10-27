Netanyahu, Gantz to meet today

Blue and White, Likud leaders to meet for first time since Gantz received the mandate to form the government form President Reuven Rivlin.

Blue White Chairman, MK Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will meet at the Kirya in Tel Aviv Sunday afternoon to examine the possibility of promoting a unity government led by Blue and White. The meeting will be the first between the leaders since Gantz received the mandate to form the government form President Reuven Rivlin.

The two face many obstacles in forming a unity government, including the question of who will be prime minister first in a rotation. Gantz believes that he should be prime minister first since Blue and White is the larger party, while Netanyahu believes he should be prime minister first due to his experience in the position.

Another obstacle is Blue and White's insistence that Likud abandon the larger right-wing and haredi bloc while Likud insists that the bloc be included in the unity government.

According to sources in the Blue and White party, Gantz is prepared to waive one demand but not the other. The parties will then discuss the common principles of a unity government as the basis for the joining, if they so wish, of additional parties.

Immediately after the meeting with Netanyahu and the Likud team, representatives of the other parties will be invited to meet with a Blue and White team led by Adv. Yoram Turbovich.