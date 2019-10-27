Sisi extends state of emergency

Egyptian President extends state of emergency, which has been in effect since April 2017, for another three months.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi on Saturday issued a decree extending the country's already-imposed state of emergency for another three months starting October 27, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the decree, the armed forces and the police will take the necessary measures "to face the perils of terrorism and its finance, maintain security nationwide, protect public and private properties and preserve the lives of citizens."

Under the Egyptian constitution, presidential decisions to renew the state of emergency must be approved by the country's parliament.

The state of emergency was first declared by Sisi in April of 2017, following two deadly bombings on Coptic churches. It has since been extended several times.

Egypt has been fighting an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula for several years, which at times has spilled over into other parts of the country. Most of the attacks this time period have been claimed by the Sinai Province, the Islamic State (ISIS) affiliate in Egypt.

In February of 2018, Egypt launched operation “Sinai 2018” in an effort to rid the Sinai Peninsula of Islamic terrorists.