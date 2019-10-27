Man killed in accident in Beit Shemesh

A 40-year-old man was killed overnight Saturday when a vehicle collided with a parked bus in Beit Shemesh.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced him dead. Two men in their 30s who were lightly injured in the accident were evacuated to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Paramedics Kobi Leizerowitz and Eldad Benstein said, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a crushed private vehicle near a parked bus. In the back seat was a 40-year-old man who was unconscious. We removed him from the vehicle, gave him medical treatment and performed advanced resuscitation, but after prolonged efforts we had to pronounce him dead.”

Earlier on Saturday night, two 25-year-olds were killed in an accident at the Yasif Junction, near Akko (Acre). Two vehicles collided head-on, apparently during a police chase. Three other people were lightly injured and treated at the scene.

Also on Saturday, a 57-year-old was killed after he was hit by a tractor near the Arab city of Tayibe. Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced him dead.

In yet another accident, a 30-year-old woman was killed when a bus and a private vehicle collided on Route 781, near the Evlayim Junction. Magen David Adom paramedics attempted to resuscitate her but were unsuccessful and pronounced her dead. Three passengers on the bus suffered from anxiety-related injuries and were evacuated to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.