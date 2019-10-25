Soros: Elizabeth Warren the most qualified to be president

American-Jewish billionaire and donor to Democratic Party says Warren has "emerged as the clear-cut person to beat".

American-Jewish billionaire George Soros said in an interview on Friday that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is “the most qualified to be president.”

Warren “emerged as the clear-cut person to beat,” Soros said in an interview with The New York Times, as quoted by JTA.

“I don’t take a public stance, but I do believe that she is the most qualified to be president,” said Soros, who is a major donor to the Democratic Party.

“I’m not endorsing anybody because I want to work with whoever,” he stressed. “I don’t express my views generally because I have to live with whoever the electorate chooses.”

Soros also expressed confidence that his own liberal worldview will win out over Trump’s brand of nationalism. He predicted that Trump will lose the 2020 election.

“[Trump] is an aberration, and he is clearly putting his personal interests ahead of the national interests,” he said. “I think it will contribute to his demise next year. So I am slightly predicting that things will turn around.”

In the past, Warren has called on the Israeli government to respect the rights of Palestinian Arab protesters on the Gaza border. The protests, dubbed the “March of the Return”, have been occurring on a weekly basis since March 30 of 2018 and have been orchestrated and encouraged by Hamas.

Warren also voted in favor of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and skipped Netanyahu’s March 2015 speech to Congress in which he spoke out against the agreement.

Shortly after she announced her presidential bid, Warren said that the United States should be pushing Israel and the Palestinian Authority toward a two-state solution.

Just last week, she suggested that the US should withhold aid to Israel as a means to pressure it to stop “settlement construction”.

