PA: Dry up the financial resources for 'settlements'

PA cabinet leader calls on European Union to boycott "settlement products" and work to dry their financial resources.

Mohammed Shtayyeh, the head of the Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet, on Thursday called on the EU to take steps that are consistent with the approach supporting the two-state solution in order to force Israel to comply with international law, especially on “settlements”.

In a meeting with EU MPs from the Dutch VVD party, Shtayyeh said Israel should not be permitted to violate international law, and suggested that EU countries boycott “settlement products” and not allow Israelis with European passports to illegally stay in "Palestinian lands".

In addition, Shtayyeh stressed the importance of publishing a list of international and Israeli companies operating and providing services to “settlers” in the "occupied lands" as soon as possible.

Publishing the list of those companies will greatly help to stop the “settlements” and dry up their financial sources.

Shtayyeh also noted that the PA is working to gradually disengage from the Israeli economy in order to cancel the separation between the Areas A, B and C in Judea and Samaria and strengthen ties with the Arab states.