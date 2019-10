PA news agency says police who entered Jerusalem mosque looking for suspects 'desecrated' it by wearing shoes.

The Palestinian Authority's official Wafa News Agency reported that "Israeli occupation forces forfeited a mosque on Thursday evening in al-Isawiya town in the occupied city of al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Police reportedly armed with weapons "desecrated" the Al-Arba'in Mosque "under the pretext" of seeking wanted minors.

The Wafa agency released a video showing armed Border Police officers entering the mosque and searching it without removing their shoes.