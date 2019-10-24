FIDF supporters to cycle across Israel with wounded veterans

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) will host its 5th Annual Ride, an intense six-day bicycle adventure through Israel, from Nov. 2-8. Joining over 50 North American FIDF supporters for this cross-country ride will be a group of wounded Israeli combat veterans who benefit from FIDF rehabilitative programs and prosthetic devices. Israeli cycling champion Roy Goldstein will also join the riders.

Beginning in the southernmost city of Eilat, the riders will head north, cycling through the Mitzpe Ramon crater in the Negev Desert, then embark on a second phase from Mount Carmel in the north to Caesarea, finally ending in Tel Aviv. The ride will allow the participants, all of whom are avid cyclists, to show solidarity with and support for the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) while they visit unique military sites, meet with soldiers on IDF bases along the way, and learn about the historical and geographical background of Israel and its borders. Activities for non-cyclists who participate in the trip will be available as well.

“We are extremely excited to be hosting our 5th FIDF Annual Ride in Israel. Biking across Israel with wounded veterans will help participants really experience the land, and the impact FIDF makes on the brave men and women who benefit from our programs,” said FIDF Midwest Executive Director Tamir Oppenheim. “This bike ride will provide an incredible opportunity for FIDF supporters to explore Israel in a fun and challenging way.”