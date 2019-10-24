Israeil-Arab baby filmed playing with loaded gun

Father arrested for stealing handgun, filming toddler playing with weapon while it was loaded.

Police have indicted an Arab man from Umm al-Fahm following the circulation of a video showing his one and a half-year-old child playing with a loaded gun on social media.

The father will be detained until the end of the legal proceedings against him. He has been indicted for child endangerment and for the theft of the weapon.

The police stated that "this is a case containing serious criminal offenses under these circumstances. The police intend to deal with the suspect according to the severity of the case.