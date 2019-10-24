Attempt to smuggle phones into prison foiled

8 phones, dozens of SIM cards seized from truck bringing food for terrorists at Ktzi'ot prison.

Prison wardens foiled an attempt to smuggle mobile phones to terrorists at the Ktzi'ot prison.

A civilian truck carrying food for the prisoners arrived at the prison gate Thursday morning.

Prison wardens inspected the truck and their commander, who suspected something was wrong, decided to dismantle the vehicle's fender.

Inside, the wardens found eight cell phones and dozens of SIM cards which were being smuggled to terrorists in the prison. The truck driver was detained for questioning.

Kashiot Prison Commander Avihai Ben Hamu said after the incident, "IPS guards are constantly facing the threat of the smuggling of cell phones and equipment into the prison in sophisticated ways by prisoners and others. We will continue to fight all attempts to smuggle prohibited equipment with all the means at our disposal. "