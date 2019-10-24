Kushner to meet with Netanyahu and Gantz

White House senior adviser will arrive in Israel and meet with PM, Blue and White leader for talks related to US peace plan.

Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, will be arriving in Israel next week and will meet with Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This will be Kushner and Gantz's first meeting. It will be held at the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

Kushner will come to Israel with his deputy Avi Berkowitz, who replaced Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt. With them will be the new member of the peace team, US Special Rep for Iran Brian Hook.

It is estimated that Kushner's visit is mainly aimed at getting an impression of the political situation in Israel and the prospects of forming a government. The White House has already announced that until the new government in Israel, President Trump's peace plan will not be introduced.

The American peace plan was mentioned in Netanyahu's outline for the establishment of a unity government. One clause stated that Netanyahu and Gantz would “bring to the government a common position on President Trump's Deal of the Century when it is introduced, and with respect to the application of Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea."