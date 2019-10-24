Tags:laura ingraham
Republicans who forced way into closed-door hearing explain why
GOP Reps. stormed the secure room in which the House impeachment hearing was held, delaying witness testimony for hours.
Laura Ingraham
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaRepublicans who forced way into closed-door hearing explain why
Republicans who forced way into closed-door hearing explain why
GOP Reps. stormed the secure room in which the House impeachment hearing was held, delaying witness testimony for hours.
Laura Ingraham
Reuters
Tags:laura ingraham
top