Jewish worshipers gather at Jerusalem's Kings Tombs

Jewish worshipers gathered today for prayers at the site of the Kings Tombs in Jerusalem. The Tomb of the Kings, a 2,000-year-old archaeological gem in the heart of Jerusalem owned by France, reopened to the public for the first time since 2010.

One worshiper explained the event: "We're here at the site of the grave of kings where Queen Heleni of Jerusalem is buried.

"For the past few years this area which is owned by the French government has been closed to Orthodox Jews and the general public, but a few months ago they finally opened this site for prayer, and this I do believe is the first time where an organized Jewish prayer ceremony has been allowed for us to be here, so in a few minutes we're going to be going in there to pray.

"Hopefully this site will be open for prayers and visitors in the future months."

The vast site, located in east Jerusalem some 700 meters north of the Old City, is hidden behind a wall with a metal gate marked by a French flag.

It has been closed since 2010 due to renovations costing around a million euros ($1.1 million).