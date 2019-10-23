Netanyahu: The cat's out of the bag

'Joint Arab List, Islamic Movement, are thanking Liberman for allowing formation of minority government,' PM Netanyahu says.

Hezki Baruch,

PM Netanyahu
PM Netanyahu
Hadas Parush/Flash90

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reiterated his warning that the center-left Blue and White party may form a minority government dependent on the Joint Arab List MKs.

"The cat's out of the bag," Netanyahu said. "The Islamic Movement and the Joint Arab List are congratulating [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman for his decision to abstain from voting on the formation of a leftist minority government, which will be created with the support of the Arab parties."

Netanyahu's comments follow a Galei Israel Radio interview with MK Mansour Abbas (Joint Arab List), who said: "We're not Zoabis, the Joint Arab List is made of four parties and none of them have a Zoabi. What [Blue and White MK Yair] Lapid said then....so he said."

"Today, thanks to the Joint Arab List, Lapid and [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz are candidates to form a government. Liberman also traveled a long road. Today he understands. I saw him turn his fire to the haredim and not to the Arabs."

Former MK Hanin Zoabi, who said Jews have no right to self-determination and claimed terrorists are "freedom fighters," announced in January that she would not run for another term.

Tags:2019 Elections



top