Netanyahu: The cat's out of the bag

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reiterated his warning that the center-left Blue and White party may form a minority government dependent on the Joint Arab List MKs.

"The cat's out of the bag," Netanyahu said. "The Islamic Movement and the Joint Arab List are congratulating [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman for his decision to abstain from voting on the formation of a leftist minority government, which will be created with the support of the Arab parties."

Netanyahu's comments follow a Galei Israel Radio interview with MK Mansour Abbas (Joint Arab List), who said: "We're not Zoabis, the Joint Arab List is made of four parties and none of them have a Zoabi. What [Blue and White MK Yair] Lapid said then....so he said."

"Today, thanks to the Joint Arab List, Lapid and [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz are candidates to form a government. Liberman also traveled a long road. Today he understands. I saw him turn his fire to the haredim and not to the Arabs."

Former MK Hanin Zoabi, who said Jews have no right to self-determination and claimed terrorists are "freedom fighters," announced in January that she would not run for another term.