Blue and White prepares to receive mandate to form government

Four leaders of Blue and White party meet to discuss bid to form next government, just hours ahead of receiving mandate from the president.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Blue and White leaders meet ahead of receiving mandate to form government
Leaders of the center-left Blue and White party met Wednesday to discuss plans to form a new coalition government, just hours before President Reuven Rivlin formally grants the mandate to create a new government to Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

The four leaders – Benny Gantz, Gabi Ashkenazi, Yair Lapid, and Moshe Yaalon – sat down Wednesday afternoon to discuss their party’s position in the deadlocked Knesset, and potential paths towards reaching a breakthrough which could enable them to form a new government.

“Just a few hours before we receive the mandate, we are preparing and determined to form a responsible government that is accountable to the public and the mission which we have taken on ourselves, a government for the people of Israel,” said Yaalon.

At 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Gantz will be formally tapped by President Rivlin to form the next government.

The Blue and White chief will be given 28 days to cobble together a coalition government, which will require the support of at least 61 MKs in the 120-member Knesset.

While Blue and White won the most seats in the September election – 33, to the Likud’s 32 – the Likud won the backing of 55 MKs, all from right-wing and religious parties – and was thus handed the mandate first to form a new government.

After Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu failed to win support from Blue and White for a unity government, he returned the mandate to Rivlin Monday night.

