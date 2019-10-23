Telegram survey: Israel to hold new elections

Channel 12 journalist asks followers who the next PM will be. Their answer? New elections.

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal published a poll on his Telegram channel, asking his nearly 50,000 followers how they see Israel extricating itself from the deadlock.

The survey, which was answered by 14,960 people, showed that the majority of participants believe the way out of the political deadlock is a third round of elections.

The poll asked, "Who will be prime minister?" A full 28% believed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will continue in his position, while 19% believed Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz will lead the country. Six percent said another Likud MK would be the one to form a government.

However, the last option - a third round of elections - saw 42% support.