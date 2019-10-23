'Blue and White's offer will end the Religious Zionist party'

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) rejected outright the Blue and White party's suggestion to split the united Jewish Home and National Union into its separate factions and include in the next government only Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and other Jewish Home representatives.

In an interview with Radio Darom, Yogev said: "I don't see it happening. Such a reality would harm Religious Zionism so much that it would either kill or end the life of the Religious Zionist party."

"It's not a secret that we're all friends. I'm also a friend, from long periods of army service, of [Blue and White MKs] Benny Gantz, and of Moshe Ya'alon, and of Gabi Ashkenazi. I'm not just a friend, I also appreciate them. However, when it comes to issues of policies and the relationship between religion and state, that's not relevant. We're part of a single bloc, and certainly with the National Union. We ran together, we worked together. The goal is more unity, not more separations.

"As much as we can, we will not split up, we'll unite. That's what I tried to do regarding all the factions in Yamina, before it split apart. That's what I think also with regards to Religious Zionism, which I'm a part of and which I represent - that we need to make every effort to join forces, and certainly not to separate and split apart.

"[Transportation] Minister Bezalel Smotrich has proved his worth as Transportation Minister, doing a great deal in a short time and catching on quickly. There's no reason to exclude him for any reason."