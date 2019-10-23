Channel 13 News poll finds that Nir Barkat is the leading candidate among Likud voters to replace Netanyahu.

A poll carried out by Prof. Camil Fuchs published Tuesday evening by Channel 13 News sought to find out who are the top candidates to head the Likud party after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu steps down.

On the question of who should replace Netanyahu as head of the Likud, 28% of respondents among the general public answered that former minister Gideon Sa'ar is the most suitable.

Former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat received 14%, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein received 7%, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan - 6%, Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev - 4% and Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz received only 2%.

22% said that none of the candidates are qualified for the job and 17% said they did not know.

However, despite the fact that Sa’ar is leading by a wide margin among the general public, among respondents who stated they intend to vote for the Likud in the general election, Nir Barkat leads with 20% support, and Sa'ar comes in second only with 17%.

Regev comes in third among Likud voters with 12%, Erdan receives 7%, Edelstein - 4% and Katz - only 1%.

17% of voters who intend to vote for the Likud in the general election answered that none of the candidates are suitable for the position and 21% said they did not know.