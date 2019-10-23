6-year-old crushed to death in Moshav Emunim: Yael Rose

Girl injured in car accident last Friday, since then Assuta Hospital staff was fighting for her life. She passed away on Tuesday.

Yael Rose, the 6-year-old girl who was severely injured Friday by an SUV while riding a scooter at Moshav Emunim the in Be'er Tuvia Regional Council, died Tuesday at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod.

Be'er Tuvia Regional Council head Kobi Avivi eulogized Yael, saying, "The serious road accidents are a disease that we need to deal with seriously and practically. My heart is with the family who lost a golden girl who was all smiles and joy. A small ride on a scooter has become a big disaster for the council."

"When we arrived on the scene, we saw a girl about 6 years old lying on the sidewalk, she was unconscious and suffered multi-systemic injury. She was surrounded by family members," said Magen David Adom members Yaki Etretsky and Reuven Noah who treated the girl immediately after the accident. "We brought her to the ambulance and gave her medical treatment while urgently evacuating her to hospital, in critical and unstable condition."

Police and traffic investigators arrived at the scene immediately after the accident and began an investigation.

Initial investigation revealed that the girl was hit by a SUV. Police today said road accident investigators are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the accident.