Transport Ministry provides free shuttle to Cave of Patriarchs

A significant increase was recorded in the number of Sukkot visitors this year visiting Hevron and the Cave of the Patriarchs via public transport, according to the Civil Administration.

For the first time, the Transport Ministry funded shuttles from Kiryat Arba to Hevron and significantly increased the number of buses leaving Jerusalem to Hevron.

As a result of these operations, over the first two days of Chol Hamoed over 30,000 visitors reached the Cave of the Patriarchs, marking a significant increase over previous years.

A Transport Ministry official said, "The Ministry serves all Israeli citizens and providing transportation on Chol Hamoed to the Cave of the Patriarchs as well as increasing bus lines in the toured areas is a service we're proud to provide. Happy Holidays to all Israeli citizens."