Trump to Netanyahu: Happy birthday you are great!

US President congratulates 'loyal friend' Netanyahu on his 70th birthday, looks forward to 'continued success together.'

Gary Willig,

Trump, Netanyahu after US Golan recognition
Trump, Netanyahu after US Golan recognition
Reuters

US President Donald Trump sent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu a letter on the occasion of the prime minister's 70th birthday.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, there has never been a more productive time in the Israeli-American partnership, and I know there are many more victories to come," Trump wrote.

"Thank you for your strong leadership and loyal friendship. You are one of my closest allies, and I look forward to the continued success we will have together," the president added.

"I send my very best wishes for you and your year ahead.

"Sincerely, Donald."

The president added a hand-written message at the bottom of the letter stating "you are great!"

Trump's letter to Netanyahu White House
Tags:Netanyahu, Donald Trump, birthday



top