Trump to Netanyahu: Happy birthday you are great!

US President congratulates 'loyal friend' Netanyahu on his 70th birthday, looks forward to 'continued success together.'

US President Donald Trump sent Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu a letter on the occasion of the prime minister's 70th birthday.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, there has never been a more productive time in the Israeli-American partnership, and I know there are many more victories to come," Trump wrote.

"Thank you for your strong leadership and loyal friendship. You are one of my closest allies, and I look forward to the continued success we will have together," the president added.

"I send my very best wishes for you and your year ahead.

"Sincerely, Donald."

The president added a hand-written message at the bottom of the letter stating "you are great!"