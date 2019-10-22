Report: Blue and White will invite Joint List to negotiations

Blue and White intends to first invite Likud for talks, but members of all parties - including Joint Arab List - will later be invited.

Blue and White intends to invite representatives of the Joint Arab List to the coalition negotiations as well, according to Kan Reshet Bet, citing officials close to Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz.

It should be noted that Blue and White emphasizes that members of the party's coalition negotiations team intend to first invite members of the Likud negotiating team for talks, but that afterward, members of all parties will be invited. It is estimated that Gantz will not settle for this invitation, but will try to hold a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to examine the possibility of joining a unity government.

This will be the first time in some 20 years that members of the Joint List are invited to the coalition talks. However, Kan Reshet Bet noted, MK Gantz does not explicitly guarantee that members of the Joint List will be part of a government headed by him, should one be established.

Minister of Economy Eli Cohen this morning referred to Netanyahu's decision to return the mandate to the President. "Gantz, Lapid and Liberman are reluctant to go to unity. The Blue and White chair needs to wake up and agree to an outline that will lead to a broad national unity government,” he said on Galei Tzahal.

Cohen blamed Blue and White for the failure to form a government. "We published an outline, not even 60 seconds had passed before they announced that it was no good. The PM agreed to a meeting, Gantz canceled it a day later.”

MK Omer Barlev (Labor-Gesher) said in an interview with Kan: "I think Netanyahu's bloc is just an impediment to forming a government. It depends very much on when Mandelblit announces his decision about Netanyahu's cases. This will affect the bloc and the entire political system. A minority government is far from optimal."