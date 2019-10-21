PM celebrates 70th birthday

Putin calls Netanyahu to wish him a happy birthday. PM asks again for [pardon for Israeli woman in Russian prison.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu celebrated his 70th birthday Monday, October 21.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Netanyahu to congratulate him on his birthday. The prime minister thanked Putin and again raised the topic of his request for the Russian leader to grant a pardon to Naama Issachar.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Syria and developments in the region.

Yair Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account Monday: "Happy 70th Birthday to My Dad! The smartest person I know, the object of my admiration, and one of the greatest leaders in the history of the Jewish people!"