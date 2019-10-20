Show of support for IDF at entrance to Yitzhar

Residents of Yitzhar denounce overnight attack on IDF soldiers in which one fighter was injured.

The head of the IDF Central Command, Major General Nadav Padan, on Sunday visited the Kumi Ori hill, near the Samaria town of Yitzhar, where fighters from the Golani Brigade were attacked overnight Saturday by right-wing activists.

Padan was joined by the commander of the Judea and Samaria Brigade, Brigadier General Yaniv Elalouf, Commander of the Samaria Regional Brigade Brigadier General Sagiv Dahan, and by Yossi Dagan, chairman of the Shomron Regional Council.

When the officers arrived at the entrance to Yitzhar, they were greeted by dozens of residents who expressed support for the IDF and its soldiers.

The protesters, like most of the residents of Yitzhar, denounced the attack on the fighters and voiced a clear condemnation of the attack, which was carried out by right-wing activists who moved to a hill near Yitzhar.

Earlier on Sunday, the secretariat of Yitzhar sent out a sharp letter to residents of the community following the overnight attack.

"The community sees the conduct of the youths and the attack on IDF soldiers as scandalous and shameful," the letter said.

Later in the letter, the secretariat noted that the incident was triggered by the intention to expel a resident from his home by administrative order. However, the secretariat stressed, "This background not does not imply any understanding for violence and the unruly and disgraceful behavior of the youths, but is only meant to provide a bigger picture."

