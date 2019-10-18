Gantz: 'Netanyahu doesn't get it - the people want change'

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to return the mandate for form a government Friday, calling Netanyahu’s efforts to build a coalition a ‘waste of time’.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Emek Hayarden Regional Council at the Island of Peace in Naharayim Friday morning, Gantz explained why he rejected Netanyahu’s deal for a unity government Thursday.

“Anyone who read the details of the offer made yesterday would certainly understand that it didn’t really offer a true partnership, but was just another invitation for Blue and White, the largest party in the Knesset, to be a minor partner in [Netanyahu’s] government.”

“Effectively, it would have us serve as firefighters, putting out the blazes left over by the government before the election for the 21st Knesset.”

Gantz claimed that last month’s election, which has resulted in a deadlocked Knesset, were a mandate for “change”.

“At best the [Likud’s offer] is spin; at worst it is leadership that hasn’t internalized the nation’s desire, expressed in the last election, for change. We are in a country that is being held hostage, and nothing in the system is functioning.”

The Blue and White chief went on to urge Netanyahu to return the mandate for forming a new government to President Reuven Rivlin.

“Every day that passes is a waste. Give back the mandate to the president, so that I can form a liberal national unity government.”