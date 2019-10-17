The three residents of Beit Liqya, in their 30s and 40s, had a number of explosive devices in their possession.

The three residents of Beit Liqya, in their 30s and 40s, were arrested this week for questioning. At the request of the Border Police on Thursday, their arrest was extended at Ofer Military Court for 12 days.

The arrest took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning this week. The men are suspected of planning to carry out a terrorist attack with the explosives.