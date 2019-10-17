Watch: New song describes magic of Judea and Samaria

"I Know", an original composition by Cecelia Margules sung by Gad Elbaz, was filmed in numerous locations around Judea and Samaria.

In a stunning look at the rolling hills and majestic vistas of Judea and Samaria, Gad Elbaz sings about the magic of a land whose beauty tugs at the heart and beckons to the soul in “I Know”, an all-new Sparks Next music video created in conjunction with the Shiloh Winery.

Revitalized in recent years as settlements continue to dot the landscape, the timeless beauty of Judea and Samaria is simultaneously new and old, as fresh blood breathes life into lands where ancient footsteps still echo.

Filmed in numerous settlements including Mitzpeh Yeriho, Old Shilo, Alon and Psagot, as well as Hevron, “I Know” conveys the mystical connection to places that are instantly familiar because they are part of our shared history.

An original composition by Cecelia Margules, “I Know” is a Daniel Finkelman production co-directed by Aharon Orian and co-produced by Shlomi Cohen.