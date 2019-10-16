Maccabi Tel Aviv waves lulav before big game

Players on top Israeli basketball team perform Sukkot mitzvah day before first home match of the EuroLeague.

Omri Caspi and Shimon Mizrahi with Rabbi Gluverman and the Four Species

Players from the state champion Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team waved the four species during one of the final practices before their match against Red Star Belgrade tomorrow.

Rabbi Ya'akov Gloverman, who has accompanied the team for many years, came to the practice and gave the Israeli players as well as the other team the chance to perform the ceremony during the Sukkot holiday.

Tomorrow's game will include a festive ceremony in honor of club chairman Shimon Mizrahi's 80th birthday. The guest of honor at the game will be President Reuven Rivlin, who also celebrated a birthday a week ago.

Senior EuroLeague officials will also come to the event to honor Mizrahi.