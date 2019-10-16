Middle school students accused of anti-Semitic activity online

Middle school students in a Boston suburb are accused of anti-Semitic social media activity, which is under investigation by police.

Students at the Christa McAuliffe Middle School in Framingham, Massachusetts were involved in “anti-Semitic social media activity,” the school’s executive director, Kristin Harrison, said in an email to school parents that also was posted on the school’s Facebook page on Sunday evening.

“As soon as we found out, we reached out to Framingham police and have been told there’s an investigation underway. We will be in touch with the McAuliffe community as we learn more about this incident. Needless to say, our community does not tolerate this type of behavior,” the post said.

An unnamed student of the school told Boston 25 News that some of his classmates sent him a link to a social media page with what the news channel described as “disturbing threats against Jewish people. ”

The Framingham Source reported that the social media page was called “Kill the Jews.”