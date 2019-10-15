Netanyahu cancels visit to Japan

PM cancels trip to attend inauguration of new Japanese Emperor in light of continued political uncertainty in Israel.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu decided Tuesday to cancel his upcoming visit to Japan to attend the coronation ceremony of the new Emperor of Japan, Naruhito.

Netanyahu was scheduled to take off on Saturday night in Japan and attend the ceremony on Tuesday, October 22. The trip was cancelled in light of the ongoing uncertain political situation in Israel.

The mandate given to Netanyahu to form the government will expire on October 23, though Netanyahu has the right to ask for a 14-day extension.