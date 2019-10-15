Netanyahu submits official pardon request to Putin

PM asks Russian president to grant amnesty to Israeli woman sentenced to 7.5 years for carrying cannabis.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu submitted an official request on behalf of President Reuven Rivlin to Russian President Vladimir Putin to pardon Naama Issachar and to allow her to return to Israel.

The request was submitted Tuesday evening.

Issachar was arrested at the Moscow airport for carrying 9.5 grams of cannabis and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on the local RT news station Monday night that Putin would consider pardoning Issachar when he received an official request from Netanyahu.