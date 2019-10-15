Liberman: We'll talk to Netanyahu after he breaks up haredi bloc

MKs from the Yisrael Beyteinu party visited the Herodium National Park in Gush Etzion on Tuesday.

Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman responded to the Likud's demand that he declare that he does not intend to support the establishment of a left-wing government that will rely on the Arab parties from outside the coalition.

"The only one who has for years - since the days of Arafat - held meetings at the Wye Plantation with the Arab MKs and the Arab list is Netanyahu," Liberman said. "We heard Haj Yehya talk about how he enjoyed collaborating with Mickey Zohar and Natan Eshel and we saw and read articles by Nathan Eshel, so the only ones collaborating at the moment with both in the election of the Comptroller and in the introduction of the Knesset dissolution law was the Likud and Netanyahu."

The Yisrael Beyteinu chairman recommended that Israeli citizens come and tour the Herodium. "It's hard to talk about the controversy and the debates at Sukkot and the only conclusion is that we should all converge around a broad liberal national unity government. There is room for everyone as established in the outline"

He stated that the Likud must disassociate from the hjaredi and other right-wing parties before he would negotiate with the party. " For all kinds of statements I have recently heard in the media, look, we will indeed be pleased to hear from the Prime Minister that he is breaking up his haredi and Messianic bloc - and then there will be something to talk about."

"We are, however, still awaiting a response from the Likud negotiating team on our request to begin meetings and formulate common ground that is acceptable to most of Israel. Unfortunately, the answer has not yet arrived, so we have time and patience, we'll wait," Liberman declared.