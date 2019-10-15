MK Bitan: Netanyahu should return the mandate tonight already

'Blue and White doesn’t want to negotiate because it wants elections,' Likud MK says.

MK David Bitan (Likud) on Tuesday criticized Blue and White leaders for refusing to resume coalition negotiations with the Likud, asserting they were interested in another round of elections.

"Blue and White doesn’t want to negotiate because it is interested in elections. The prime minister thought that after they sat in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee they would understand the security situation and come to negotiations, but they aren’t ready to,” Bitan told Galei Tzahal.

According to Bitan, Netanyahu needs to return the mandate to form a government to the president. "In the current situation, it is proper that Netanyahu return the mandate this evening already," he said.

Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah responded that Blue and White is waiting impatiently for the mandate. "Waiting for Netanyahu to fulfill his promise and return the mandate to the president. When the mandate comes to Gantz, we will make every effort to form a government and prevent elections,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Reshet Bet cited Likud officials who asserted that Netanyahu is not returning the mandate to President Rivlin because he is awaiting a public statement by MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu), according to which Liberman will oppose the establishment of a left-wing government relying on Arab votes from the outside.

The officials told Reshet Bet that after Liberman releases such a statement, Netanyahu will return the mandate to the president.