Lebanon accuses Israel of flying drone over Hezbollah bastion

Lebanese military accuses Israel of flying reconnaissance drone over Hezbollah stronghold in south Beirut.

The Lebanese army on Sunday accused Israel of sending a reconnaissance drone at the weekend over Beirut's southern suburbs, a bastion of the Iranian-backed Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah.

On August 25, two explosives-laden drones were sent to the same area. One of them exploded, sparking an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.

On Saturday night, "one of the Israel enemy's reconnaissance drones violated Lebanese air space... overflew the southern suburbs and left," the army said in a statement.

The August incident heightened regional tensions, which culminated in a cross-border exchange of fire in early September.

Hezbollah vowed then that it would shoot down any Israeli drones violating Lebanon's air space.