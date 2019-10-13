PA attempting to hold general election

Abbas tasks Central Election Commission with preparing for the declaration of parliamentary elections, which have not been held since 2006.

Palestinian Arab journalist Nasser Al-Laham says the Palestinian Authority (PA) is working to hold parliamentary elections within 90 days, followed by a presidential election.

In an interview with the Ma'an news agency, Laham said that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas tasked the Central Election Commission with preparing for the declaration of parliamentary elections.

The last elections in the Palestinian Authority were held in 2006, when the Hamas terrorist organization won a majority, enabling the group to form a government.

The PA parliament has not met since 2007, when Hamas violently seized control of Gaza from Abbas’ Fatah faction.

Hamas and Fatah have been at odds since the 2007 coup and all attempts to reconcile the warring sides have failed.

Fatah and Hamas later signed a reconciliation deal, under which the PA was to have resumed full control of Gaza, but the deal hit “obstacles” and has never been implemented.

Abbas' term as PA chairman was meant to expire in 2009, but he has remained in office in the absence of elections.

In his recent speech at the UN General Assembly, Abbas renewed a pledge to hold fresh parliamentary elections, but he has made similar pledges in the past and failed to go through with elections.