Nineteen pistols, five Kalashnikov rifles - and more

IDF troops located a large amount of weapons after apprehending suspects earlier in the week, an IDF statement said.

On Sunday, IDF troops identified suspicious activity in the Jordan Valley area. The troops arrived at the scene following the identification, apprehended two suspects and transferred them to the Israeli Police for further questioning.



On Monday, during searches in the area, IDF troops uncovered a gun and ammunition which were transferred to security forces.

On Friday, following developments in the police investigation, IDF troops and police forces conducted searches in which they located a large amount of weaponry, including 19 pistols, five Kalashnikov assault rifles, a rifle and ammunition in the northern Jordan Valley area. These findings were also transferred to security forces.

The Israeli Police investigation continues.