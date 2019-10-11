New York: Jewish boy in critical condition after being attacked

'Emotionally disturbed' man picks up Jewish boy and throws him to the ground in unprovoked assault.

A stranger threw a 7-year-old Jewish boy to the ground in an unprovoked attack in New York City's Queens borough.

In the Thursday attack, the suspect walked towards the child unprovoked, picked him up, and threw him to the ground.

The boy, who had been waiting for a pizza delivery on his grandparents' porch in Kew Gardens at 4:15p.m., was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated for a contusion to the head as well as brain hemorrhage, NBC New York reported.

Police have arrested Laurance Gendreau, 35, and charged him with assault and acting in a manner injurious to a minor, as well as with harassment, New York City Police Department said. A statement noted that the suspect is "emotionally disturbed" and that Gendreau is homeless.

Naftali Portnoy, the boy's father, told NBC New York that the suspect said, "I'm bipolar. I wanted to kill the kid" and had bothered others on the block before launching his attack against the boy.

Yeshiva World News added that the boy's condition is "critical" and that he is on a respirator.

The public is asked to pray for Avraham Yurmeyahu ben (son of) Chaya Toba, the site added.