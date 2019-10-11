Yisrael Beytenu requests meeting with Likud

Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer on Friday sent a letter to Likud's Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, requesting that the parties' negotiating teams meet to determine the basic tenets of a potential unity government.

The letter, published on Twitter, reads: "The need for the formation of a national unity government, together with the many challenges it will face, obligates us to work tirelessly in order to advance the issue. I turn to you so that we can hold a meeting of our negotiating staffs as soon as possible, to discuss the basic tenets of a potential government."

"We must hold a serious and thorough discussion in order to work out all of the central issues the government will deal with, including disability stipends, basic welfare payments for seniors, applying sovereignty to the Jordan Valley (an issue which I have no doubt we will agree on together), security issues and issues of religion and state. I am at your service to hold a meeting with our negotiating teams as soon as possible."

Sharing the letter, Forer tweeted: "I turned to Minister Yariv Levin this morning, requesting to hold a meeting between our negotiating teams in order to discuss the basic principles of the unity government."

Earlier on Friday, Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman criticized Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for "not understanding the boomerang effect."

In a tweet, Liberman wrote: "In the past two days, I heard a mix of flattery and criticism from the 'bad business,' (Bardugo - Yoav Yitzhak - Sharon Gal) Balfour Street's court jesters. I guess Netanyahu hasn't heard about the phenomenon called the 'boomerang effect.' Someone should really tell him about this interesting phenomenon."

"Balfour Street" refers to Netanyahu's residence, which is located on the street. Yaakov Bardugo, Yoav Yitzhak, and Sharon Gal are right-wing media figures.