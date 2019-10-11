Red Sea explosion sets Iranian oil tanker on fire

Oil leaks into Red Sea after tanker explodes, reports say crew is 'safe.'

An explosion in the Red Sea set an Iranian oil tanker on fire, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The explosion damaged two of the tanker's reservoirs, ISNA said, and oil is currently spilling into the Red Sea.

The tanker, which belongs to the National Iranian Oil Company, was 96 kilometers (60 miles) offshore of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the explosion occurred.

Iranian "technical experts" believe the explosion was a "terrorist attack," ISNA said.

Meanwhile, Iran claimed that the tanker exploded after two missiles were fired at it.

Nour said the vessel's crew was safe, and named the tanker as the Sanitized. However, according to the Maritime Bulletin, the vessel was named "Sinopa."

The Bulletin also noted that the tanker, built in 1999, was traveling to the Suez Canal when its hull was breached due to "an explosion in the cargo tanks area," that it is owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), and that its AIS history is missing since April of this year.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the explosion, Al Jazeera noted.