UTJ appeals election results

The United Torah Judaism (UTJ) appealed the results of the 22nd Knesset election in which it lost out on an eighth Knesset seat by just a few dozen votes.

Attorneys Eitan Haberman, Michal Romano Bertholz and Uri Haberman today filed the petition on behalf of UTJ.

The party contends that disruptions during the election caused it to lose the mandate to the Likud party.

If the appeal is accepted, former MK Yitzhak Pindrus would enter the Knesset in place of current Likud MK Kati Sheetrit.

The UTJ party stated that it is confident that it will recover its "stolen mandate."