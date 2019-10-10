2 Giuliani associates arrested for campaign finance violations

2 Trump donors assisting former Mayor Rudy Giuliani 's investigation on Joe Biden in Ukraine arrested at Dulles International Airport.

Two associates of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani have been arrested for campaign finance violations, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas were detained at Dulles International Airport outside Washington DC Wednesday. They are expected to appear in court later Thursday.

The two were involved in Giuliani's efforts to investigate Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's connections in Ukraine.

They also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to a pro-Trump super-pac, according to the Miami Herald.