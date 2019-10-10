PA pays huge salaries, builds house for family of terrorists

Even while the Palestinian Authority was facing a self-inflicted financial crisis, the PA coffers were still full enough to fund the reconstruction of the houses of terrorists demolished by Israel as a means of deterrent.



Making good on promises made by PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, the PA has financed the rebuilding of the home of a terrorist, who also has five other terrorist brothers - all of whom murdered Jews. Four of them are serving multiple life sentences and a fifth was killed when he resisted arrest after murdering a member of Israel's Security Agency. The mother of the terrorists - Um Nasser Abu Hmeid - is the focus of constant PA attention and even led the PA's bid for membership in the UN in 2011, simply because she is the mother of multiple murderers. Now the PA is rebuilding her and her sons' house.

"The rebuilding of the four story house is being conducted with full vigor, and the construction of the first floor is already finished. It is being funded by the [PA] Presidential Office and is being carried out by the popular committee to serve the refugees in the Al-Amari camp," she told the Raya Arab news agency.

Um Nasser said to Raya that the construction of the house is expected to conclude at the end of this year [2019]. She thanked [PA] President [Mahmoud] Abbas for his support for her family.

It should be noted that the [PA] Ministry of Public Works began to remove the ruins of Um Nasser's demolished house at the beginning of January this year."

Despite the financial crisis that the PA was facing, Abbas committed the PA to rebuild the house immediately after its demolition.

Last December, the Fatah Central committee stated that "President Abbas has given direct orders this morning [Dec. 15, 2018] to quickly and immediately rebuild the home of the Abu Hmeid family. This is a fighting family. We bow to this family, its history of struggle, and their heroism. Therefore, the minimum that can be provided to this family is to stand by it and immediately rebuild its demolished home."

Since five terrorist members of the Abu Hmeid family are in prison serving life sentences and another was killed, the PA pays the family a whopping 40,400 shekels/month ($10,800) as part of the PA's "Pay-for-Slay" terror reward program. Cumulatively over the years, through September 2019, the PA has paid the family at least 4,154,500 shekels ($1,110,498). At the end of this October, having cumulatively spent 25 years in prison, the salary of the murderer Sharif Abu Hmeid will rise from 8,000 to 10,000 shekels/month.