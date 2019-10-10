Itai Margi, 8, named boy killed in Tel Aviv Yom Kippur accident

Breathalyzer examination of suspect driver reveals he was not under influence of alcohol.

Itai Margi, 8, as been named the child killed in an accident in Tel Aviv on Yom Kippur, it has been allowed for publication.

The driver suspected in the death was brought today to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court.

The suspect, 20, from Ramla, claimed in his investigation that he did not see the child. Earlier, he had undergone a breathalyzer test and was found clean, and it had earlier been reported he passed a blood test to establish he was not under the influence of drugs. However, police reportedly found drugs in his vehicle.

According to an eyewitness, 20-year-old Abu Luban from Ramla "was driving at a crazy speed." The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court extended his remand by four days.

The eight-year-old was riding a bicycle with his friend yesterday and was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Jabotinsky and Namir streets. Police traffic examiners arrived on the scene to examine the circumstances of the incident, as police arrested the suspect.

Yesterday Riyadh Shariki, 13, of Lod, who was also riding a bicycle and was hit by a motorcycle on Route 443, near Ben Shemen. MDA said he was critically injured in his head and was evacuated amidst resuscitation efforts to Assaf Harofeh Hospital. "He came to us with a very severe head injury and passed away," the hospital said.