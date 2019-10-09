Watch: Survivors of the Halle attack sing and dance

At the conclusion of Yom Kippur, the survivors of the Halle shooting were taken by bus to a guarded site that the police organized for them.

At the conclusion of Ne'ila, the closing prayer on Yom Kippur, held at a hospital in Halle, the survivors of the Halle shooting were taken by bus to a guarded site that the police organized for them. The survivors expressed their Jewish pride through singing and dancing on the bus.

The terrorist who committed the deadly attack is Stefan Balite, a German citizen and a 27-year-old right-wing activist who documented himself seconds before the shooting and said that "Jews are at the root of all problems." He called himself a "Holocaust denier" and made other anti-Semitic statements.

The suspect documented the events live, with the video documenting the shooting of two people and then a failed attempt into the synagogue. Witnesses reported that the armed suspect was wearing a camera helmet and wearing military-style clothing.

The chairman of the Jewish community in the city said the attackers tried to break into the synagogue during prayer, but were blocked by security guards. Between 50 and 70 worshipers were inside the synagogue at the time of the attack.