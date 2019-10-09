Yom Kippur ends, preparations for Sukkot begin

Tens of thousands of Jews across Israel attended synagogues on Yom Kippur. Israeli Jews are now preparing for the holiday of Sukkot.

Tens of thousands of Jews across Israel attended synagogues on Yom Kippur and participated in the prayers.

The rabbinical organization Tzohar held over 350 joint secular and religious quorums throughout Israel in cooperation with Or Torah Stone and the Meitarim network. Among others, no less than 18 quorums were held in Tel Aviv itself.

A general closure was imposed on Judea and Samaria over Yom Kippur and the crossings to the Gaza Strip were closed. In the Old City of Jerusalem, police officers, Border Patrol and reinforcements were deployed on Yom Kippur to protect thousands of worshipers at the Western Wall.

At the end of Yom Kippur, Israeli Jews began building their sukkahs for the holiday of Sukkot, which begins on Sunday evening and will continue until Simchat Torah the following week.

Public transportation resumed on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The airport will officially open at 9:30 p.m. which is when the first plane will land. The first take-off after the fast will be at 11:30 p.m.